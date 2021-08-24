GOP lawmakers hire private lawyer for voting rights suit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders have replaced state government attorneys with a private lawyer to defend them in litigation challenging the rules on when felony offenders can get their voting rights restored.
A judicial panel plans to issue an order soon that says anyone convicted of a felony can register to vote after they've completed their prison sentence or if they received no time behind bars. State law on the books for nearly 50 years has required the offender to complete all punishments, including probation, parole or community supervision, before being able to register and cast ballots.