GOP bill would extend vouchers to all Ohio schoolchildren

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio parents dissatisfied with their children's public school education could opt into a program allowing them to use state dollars to send their children to private schools or to take advantage of other educational expenses, under a GOP-backed bill in the House.

The legislation, known as “backpack” funding because money follows children no matter what school they attend, is a kids first approach to education, bill sponsor Rep. Riordan McClain, a Republican from Upper Sandusky, told the House Finance Committee Tuesday.