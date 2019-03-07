GOP apologizes to Gov. Lujan Grisham for Facebook post

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party of New Mexico has apologized to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after a volunteer posted a vulgar meme on the party's Facebook page.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the party said Wednesday the volunteer's Facebook privileges were revoked permanently and the party issued an apology to the first-term Democrat.

The meme depicted a "Now Leaving" New Mexico roadside sign and an expletive aimed at Lujan Grisham. It was related to a movement by a fringe group seeking to impeach Lujan Grisham over proposed gun-control and tax reform legislation.

The volunteer, Audrey Mendonca-Trujillo, says she didn't realize she had posted the meme on the Republican Party's page.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki says he appreciated an apology from the Republican Party on its official Facebook account.



