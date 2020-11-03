https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/GOP-US-Rep-Harold-Rogers-wins-21st-term-in-15698767.php
GOP US Rep. Harold Rogers wins 21st term in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) —
Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky.
Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981. He currently serves as the dean of the Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.
