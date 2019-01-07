GOP Rep. Baker files to run for Mississippi attorney general

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has filed to run for attorney general in Mississippi, months after saying he intended to run.

State Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon submitted qualifying papers Monday. He says in a news release that he wants to be "President Trump's partner in Mississippi."

The current four-term attorney general, Democrat Jim Hood, is running for governor this year.

State Treasurer Lynn Fitch has said she intends to run for attorney general. No Democrats have yet announced.

The qualifying deadline for candidates for state, regional, county and legislative offices in Mississippi is March 1. Party primaries are in August, and the general election is in November.

Baker earned his law degree from Mississippi College in 1987. He has served in the state House since 2004.