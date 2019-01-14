GOP: FBI should review conflict between Baker, unions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The leader of the Missouri Republican party says the FBI should review a standoff between Kansas City area labor unions and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who is chairwoman of the state Democratic party.

Baker and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 42 are in a standoff over contract negotiations. The union represents assistant prosecutors in Baker's office.

The Kansas City Star reports the union and the Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO voted last week to stop donating to the Missouri Democratic Party until Baker either steps down or agrees to return to the negotiating table. Baker responded that she never left the negotiations.

Missouri GOP Executive Director Ray Bozarth said Monday the union's action violates state law because it tries to influence a public official to benefit the union.

