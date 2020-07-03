GMR rowers excel at national championships

From left, members of the GMS Rowing Center Katie Rapaglia, Sarah Rapaglia, Lily Blyn and Claire Poremba

GMS Rowing Center athletes Lily Blyn, Claire Poremba, Sarah Rapaglia and Katie Rapaglia won the silver medal in the U19 4x race at US Rowing’s Virtual 2020 National Championships, which concluded June 12.

The club competes under the direction of Coach Guenter Beutter, a former US National Team instructor. This silver medal followed a gold for the same crew at USRowing’s Virtual Northeast Regional event in May.

Gavin Wainwright took the bronze for GMS at USRowing’s Virtual Nationals in the U19 lightweight 1x (single) event. Gavin earned the silver in the same event at USRowing’s Virtual Northeast Regionals.