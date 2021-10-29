G-20 leaders to tackle energy prices, other economic woes DAVID McHUGH and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press Oct. 29, 2021 Updated: Oct. 29, 2021 4:10 a.m.
ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and goods headed to consumers.
The summit will allow leaders representing 80% of the global economy to talk — and apply peer pressure — on all those issues. Analysts question how much progress they can make to ease the burden right away on people facing rising prices on everything from food and furniture to higher heating bills heading into winter.
DAVID McHUGH and JOSH BOAK