Kay Webber Cochran, right, widow of the late former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, speaks with Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, left, during the first of two funeral services for the late Republican senator Thad Cochran, in the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda in Jackson, Miss., Monday, June 3, 2019.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A second funeral for former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran reflects the Mississippi Republican's reputation for working across party lines.

Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama and Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont are scheduled to speak at the service Tuesday in Jackson.

Cochran was 81 when he died Thursday. He served 45 years in Washington, with the first six in the House and the rest in the Senate. He retired in 2018 as the 10th longest-serving senator in U.S. history.

During a first funeral Monday at the Mississippi Capitol, Gov. Phil Bryant described Cochran as an "all-American boy" who became a leader.

Cochran was chairman of the Appropriations Committee. Shelby now leads that committee with Leahy as vice chairman.

Leahy has described Cochran as one of his dearest friends.