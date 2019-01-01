Funeral arrangements set for retired Catholic Bishop Mulvee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The funeral for a retired bishop who led Roman Catholic dioceses in Delaware and Rhode Island will be held next week.

Former Bishop Robert E. Mulvee died Friday at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, after a brief illness. He was 88.

The Diocese of Providence says a Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Jan. 10 at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence. Mulvee will be buried at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston, Rhode Island.

In 1985, Pope John Paul II appointed Mulvee to serve as the seventh Bishop of Wilmington in Delaware. He served there for a decade before his appointment to the Diocese of Providence.

Mulvee retired in 2005.

Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin says Mulvee served the church with dignity and compassion.