BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem who died last week.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Dakota State Capitol Great Hall. Both are open to the public, the Bismarck Tribune reported.