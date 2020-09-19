Funds raised to support musicians

The Washington Friends of Music has announced it has exceeded its goal to raise funds to support the artists who have performed in local concerts over the past seven years.

The non-profit organization raised more than $20,000 to benefit the musicians who have been idled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The music group has presented a series of summer festival concerts and a New Year’s Day concert with the New Baroque Soloists for seven years.

The members of the chamber are internationally accomplished artists, many with leading orchestras such as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Washington Friends of Music picked up the fees associated with online giving so that 100 percent of the donations can be distributed to the musicians.

An estimated 70 percent of those who attended the concerts over recent years donated to the WFM Musicians Fund.