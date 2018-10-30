Fundraising pitch in Louisiana race: A week-long RV vacation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Struggling with lackluster fundraising, one candidate in Louisiana's secretary of state race is trying to turn his campaign RV into a money generator for his election bid.

In exchange for "liking" candidate A.G. Crowe's Facebook page, The Advocate reports registered voters and campaign contributors of at least $25 have a chance to win a week-long vacation in the "Crowe Mobile."

The Pearl River Republican bought the camper for the campaign and has driven 14,000 miles around Louisiana attending forums, luncheons and other events ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

Crowe is one of nine contenders vying to be Louisiana's chief elections official, to fill the remaining year of the term after Republican Tom Schedler resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. Candidates have found it difficult to draw interest from campaign donors.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com