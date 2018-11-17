Fundraisers call for landscaping at governor's mansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Organizers of North Dakota's new governor's mansion are considering a second fundraising campaign to cover landscaping costs after falling $113,000 short of their initial goal.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that state lawmakers approved up to $5 million in spending on the new governor's residence in 2015, designating $4 million to come from the Capitol Building Trust Fund and $1 million from private donations. The Friends of the Governor's Residence fundraised $887,000, narrowly missing their goal.

The group's fundraising coupled with the $4 million in state money covered constructing the new residence and demolishing the former. But the funding didn't cover landscaping costs.

Legislative Council Director John Bjornson says the group will need legislative approval if fundraising exceeds the $113,000 remaining on the appropriation.

