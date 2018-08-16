Funding awarded to help control Great Lakes nutrient runoff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Great Lakes Commission says it will divide nearly $900,000 among seven local organizations to help cut runoff of sediment, nutrients and other water pollutants.

Runoff feeds harmful algae blooms and oxygen-starved "dead zones" where fish can't survive.

Recipients of the grants will install best-management practices for limiting soil loss and applying fertilizer in ways intended to keep it on the land instead of washing into the Great Lakes.

The grants were awarded to the Allegan Conservation District in Michigan; the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership in Ohio; the Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District in New York; the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District in Ohio; the Village of Glencoe in Illinois; the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District in Indiana; and Mequon Nature Preserve Inc. in Wisconsin.