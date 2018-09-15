Fund raising ahead for bike path from Vermont city to border

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Land Trust is continuing to raise money for a bike path that would link the city of Newport with the Canadian border.

The Caledonian Record reports the new trail would connect Newport's downtown with the existing Beebe Spur rail trail through the Bluffside Farm that is owned by the land trust.

So far the land trust has raised about $1 million of the estimated $1.2 million cost to complete the trail. The final fund-raising push began this week.

An analysis shows that the existing Beebe Spur Rail Trail, much of which is over regular roads, generates more than $1.5 million a year in economic activity.

