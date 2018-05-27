Full moon hike set at preserve

Steep Rock Association and Washington Park & Recreation will offer a hike through Macricostas Preserve in New Preston under a full moon May 29.

The hike will run from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the preserve, meeting in the parking lots at 124 Christian St., before proceeding over the boardwalk, around hayfield, and into forest with the lookout as a destination.

The rocky outcropping will provide a platform for viewing the moonrise.

Participants should wear appropriate clothing/footwear for a challenging hike over uneven terrain and bring water for the summit.

A headlamp is recommended, in case of cloud cover.

Registration is helpful by visiting www.steeprockassoc.org/programs-and-events or calling the office at 860-868-9131, although registration is not required.

Donations will be accepted.

Rory Larson, SRA’s conservation and program leader, will lead the hike.