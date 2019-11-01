Full appeals court won't rehear Indiana abortion law case

CHICAGO (AP) — Eleven active judges on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Court of Appeals have voted not to rehear a case over a block on a 2017 Indiana law that would make it tougher for minors to get abortions without their parents' knowledge.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reported Friday that the narrow 6-to-5 vote this week means a preliminary injunction imposed by an Indiana court in 2018 remains in place. A three-judge 7th Circuit panel recently upheld that injunction.

One 7th Circuit judge, Michael Kanne, said the case should be reheard because blocking state laws "is a judicial act of extraordinary gravity."

Indiana generally bars abortions for minors living at home without parental consent. But minors can seek exceptions. The 2017 law would require parents be given notice of a planned abortion even if their daughter doesn't need their consent.

___

Information from: Chicago Daily Law Bulletin , http://www.chicagolawbulletin.com