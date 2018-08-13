Frontier Airlines to add flights from Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Frontier Airlines has announced new nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to two destinations in Florida and one in the Dominican Republic.

The Denver-based airline said Monday that it will provide nonstop service to Sarasota and West Palm Beach in Florida and to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Cleveland already offers charter flights to Punta Cana, but the new service will be the first scheduled one to the Dominican Republic.

Officials say service to West Palm Beach begins Nov. 15 and to Sarasota on Dec. 10. Service to Punta Cana starts Jan. 6.

Frontier says it will fly three times per week to West Palm Beach and Punta Cana, and twice a week to Sarasota.