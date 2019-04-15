FrontRunner train hits pedestrian in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah (AP) — Police in Davis County say a person has been hit by a Union Pacific train.

Authorities say a pedestrian was injured shortly after 8 a.m. Monday in Woods Cross. The person's condition was not immediately known.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky says the incident is causing FrontRunner trains going southbound to be delayed between 30 and 40 minutes at the Woods Cross stop. Trains going northbound are also being delayed at the North Temple stop.

A bus has been deployed to take commuters between the two stops.

Police have not said how the person ended up getting struck by the train.