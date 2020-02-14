Frisbie art on display in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury is presenting an exhibit, “The Artist’s Dance,” through Feb. 22.

The show features works by resident and teacher Peter Frisbie.

The exhibit includes two separate collections of Frisbie’s work: 27 large paintings representing his current direction and 12 small paintings that he did during his teaching career as suggestions to his students on the use of various media.

The next exhibit, “Pond’s Edge,” featuring works by John Thompson, will open with a reception Feb. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Printmaker and painter John Thompson will present his landscapes, woodcuts on antique Chinese paper through April 11.

“Pond’s Edge” reflects the artist’s focus on “casual and intimate” moments in the natural world.

With the increasing awareness of climate change, he sees his art bringing attention to what is being lost and what he imagines might be part of the future.

Numerous national and international institutions, including Mass General Hospital in Boston and Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City, have included Thompson’s work in their permanent collections.

He has had solo shows and participated in group shows around the world: New England, New York and the Far East, among other places.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.