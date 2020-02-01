Frisbie art on display in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury is presenting an exhibit, “The Artist’s Dance,” through Feb. 22.

The show features works by resident and teacher Peter Frisbie.

The exhibit includes two separate collections of Frisbie’s work: 27 large paintings representing his current direction and 12 small paintings that he did during his teaching career as suggestions to his students on the use of various media.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.