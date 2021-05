Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

ROXBURY — The Friends of the Roxbury Library’s used bookstore, The Next Chapter, will open on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Next Chapter, which is located in the historic Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St., has books in the categories of fiction/mystery, biography, history, non-fiction, children, young adult, science, mathematics, animals, sports, gardening, foreign language, self-help, cookbooks, wines, religion, gardening and business.