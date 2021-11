SHERMAN — On Friday, The Sherman Playhouse will open its holiday musical revue, “Wreck The Halls,” written, directed and choreographed by Brad Blake with music direction by Charles Smith. The curtain rises at 8 p.m. for a four week run.

Nothing is sacred in this slay ride of adult humor that rips the shiny bows and pretty wrapping off the holiday season, a release said.

The show features two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turn the last quarter of the calendar belly up. And audiences should be warned - they'll never look at Kris Kringle the same way again (Warning: Due to adult humor, the production is not recommended for the younger elves).

Blake said, “Wreck The Halls came to life when I wrote the song ‘That Yule Log’ and decided it would need an irreverent holiday musical revue to inhabit. After writing five or six more numbers, I told a good friend, Tom Libonate, that I needed a title for this show and, without missing a beat, he turned to me and said, ‘What about Wreck The Halls?’ I wrote the title number that night and kept on writing song after naughty song until I felt I had sufficiently slaughtered and roasted the holiday season.”

Besides Blake and Stott, the crew consists of music director Charles Smith (keyboards: Charles Smith; bass: Charles Casimiro; percussion: Bob Kogut), lighting designer Al Chiappetta, sound designer David White, voice-over work by Tom Libonate, set design and costumes by Blake, seamstress Sue Haneman, set construction by Al Chiappetta and Tony Langley, set painting by Marta Fohn, stage manager Tina Morrissette and assistant stage manager Matthew MacGregor.

The show premiered in December 2015 at The Ridgefield Theatre Barn. It later was revised and expanded in a production at TheatreWorks New Milford in 2019.

The cast features Anya Caravella (Brookfield), Bret Bisaillon (Prospect), T. Sean Maher (Stratford), Jessica Smith (New Fairfield), Priscilla Squiers and Alexis Vournazos (Danbury)

For the safety of the audience and performers, The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed to information@shermanplayers.org.

Wreck The Halls runs Nov. 26, 27, Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be two 2 p.m. Sunday matinees on Dec. 5 and 12. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students.

Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at 860-354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-equity theater company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman.