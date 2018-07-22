Free sunscreen popping up in Vermont parks

Free sunscreen is popping up in Vermont parks.

New England Cable News reports that 11 Vermont state parks have free sunscreen dispensers.

NECN reports that Vermont health officials say Vermont ranks only behind Utah in the nation when it comes to per-capita rate of new melanoma cases. Most cases of melanoma tumors are caused by UV exposure.

State cancer control program director Sharon Mallory said the sun in northern New England is indeed strong enough to cause problems.

Mallory said that more than 260 Vermonters each year are diagnosed with melanoma and more than 20 people die each year of melanoma.

The Vermont Health Department and Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation teamed with the non-profit IMPACT Melanoma to scatter the dispensers around the state.