‘Free of Domestic Violence’ set in Kent

A program, “Creating Communities Free of Domestic Violence: A Key to Women’s Health and Equality,” will be held June 16 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Kent Memorial Library.

The program will be co-sponsored by the library, Prism Health Advocates and Dr. Joseph Baxer, president of the United Nations Association of Connecticut.

Dr. D. Elizabeth “Betsey” Mauro, executive director of Women’s Support Services in Sharon, will lead the program at the Main Street library.

At this time, he 2018 United Nations Association of Connecticut Scholarship for International Cooperation will also be awarded.

“Women and girls make up more than half the world’s population — and they are on the frontlines — often more deeply impacted than men and boys by poverty, climate change, food insecurity, lack of healthcare, and global economic crises,” said Baxer.

“Their contributions and leadership are central to the future well-being of our own country and the world,” he said.

“The United Nations has identified issues relating to women in its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals,” he said. “These include: no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy and decent work.”

Mauro joined the WSS staff in January, 2016, after a career in ministry and higher education, which also included work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Baxer, president of the United Nations Association of Connecticut and executive of the Intercultural Institute of Connecticut, will chair the program.

He has been engaged in the work of sustaining cultural diversity and mediating cross-cultural conflicts for 40 years.

For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.