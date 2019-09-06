Free music festival in Mobile canceled

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A free music festival held in downtown Mobile the past four years is being canceled.

A statement issued Friday by DMG Productions Inc. says the TenSixty festival won't be held next month as expected.

The statement blames a lack of sponsor money for the decision. It says organizers hope to resume the festival in the future.

TenSixtyFive began in October 2015 after the abrupt cancellation of the BayFest festival in Mobile. Organizers pulled the replacement event together in just a few weeks and it's been held annually since.

Acts last year included Big Boi, Walker Hayes and Wet Willie. The statement says more than 100,000 people attended over four years.