Free lunches earn business access to New Mexico lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Companies clamoring for contracts on internet services and student testing are buying legislators free lunches at meetings about education policy. It’s a legal and a frequent practice that some people find unappetizing.
On Tuesday, Democratic and Republican state legislators and their policy staff enjoyed enchiladas, roast beef sandwiches, steak salads, and other entrees with soft drinks and sides “Sponsored by Comcast," according to an agenda released by the Legislative Education Study Committee.