Free hikes offered at state parks day after Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Need to walk off your Thanksgiving Day meal? Tennessee's state parks are offering free hikes the day after the holiday later this month.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation officials say all 56 state parks will be offering free guided hikes on Nov. 23.

A news release says the hikes include "easy, peaceful strolls and rugged excursions." Experienced rangers leading the hikes will interpret "the ecological, cultural and historical significance of Tennessee's state parks."

The hikes are listed at https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/after-thanksgiving-hikes/ .

Visitors are encouraged to share photos of their hikes on social media with the hashtag thankful4hiking.