Free concerts planned in Kent

Kent Park and Recreation will present free concerts on the Green June 27, July 18 and 25 and Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. each night on the front lawn at Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard.

A July 11 concert will be staged at Kent Common Park, Swifts Lane.

The inclement weather site is Kent Community House, 93 North Main St.

The lineup will include Heather and Tobias, featuring acoustic music, June 27; jazz performer Wanda Houston and HBH July 11; The Regulators, whose repertoire consists of roots rock, country and Americana, July 19; The Carlson Family Band July 26; and Joint Chiefs Aug. 1.

Sponsors of the 2019 summer concert series are Club Getaway, High Watch Recovery Center, Kent Lions Club, Kent Mobil and Marvelwood School.

Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair or blankets and a picnic dinner.

For more information, call 860-927-1003.