NEW MILFORD — New Milford will offer free COVID-19 testing at the John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 3-7 p.m.

The Connecticut State Department of Education is offering a free webinar series for families in supporting children’s learning during COVID-19, at https://portal.ct.gov/SDE/COVID19/Professional-Support-Series-for-Families.