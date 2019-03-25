Four-term Great falls lawmaker Jean Price dies at age 75

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Four-term Montana Rep. Jean Price has died at age 75.

The former Great Falls Democrat's friend and campaign manager, Carl Donovan, told the Great Falls Tribune that Price died Monday morning of pancreatic cancer.

Donovan says Price taught art at Great Falls High School for 35 years and made everybody feel like they were her best friend.

She was elected to the Legislature in 2010 and served her final session in 2017. Donovan says she was particularly proud of a bill that provided grants for towns to acquire handicapped-accessible playground equipment.

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock says Price led with the care of others in mind.

The House Judiciary Committee held a moment of silence in Price's honor on Monday.

Funeral and memorial services are pending.

