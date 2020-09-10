Four Horsemen to perform at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a concert with the Four Horsemen Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. A rain date of Sept. 13 is set.

Band members include David Ray, Mike Latini, Dave Goldenberg and George Mallas, all singer-songwriters, each with their own unique style.

Ray is an accomplished musician whose songs have been sung by the likes of Shawn Colvin. He has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Roger McGuinn, Joan Osborne and John Leventhal.

Along with Lyle Lovett, Richie Havens, Julie Gold and others, his early fast folk recordings are now in the permanent collection at The Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

Latini grew up performing his music in New York City and Boston.

He will soon release his third CD titled “Iron City” on the heels of two previous critically acclaimed releases, “Ace LaVida” and “Ace Rides Again.”

Goldenberg is a satirical singer-songwriter who has opened for comedians Joan Rivers, Robert Kelin, Judy Gold and Paul Reiser, along with such musical artists as Steve Forbert, Jill Sobule, Vance Gilbert and others in Connectcitu.

His music video “Goin’ to a Tea Party” was picked up by the Huffington Post and has been viewed by thousands on YouTube.

Mallas has been writing and playing his piano-based songs since his teen years.

His musical influences include Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and James Taylor.

He has released two CD, and he hosts the weekly radio show “The Songwriters’ Block” along with Melanie Berti, Wednesdays on Pawling Public Radio.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members and must be purchased in advance at www.jccinsherman.org.

Only 45 tickets will be available to allow for safe social distancing.