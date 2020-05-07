Foundation grant to aid ASAP!

ASAP! in Washington has received a $3,000 grant from the American Savings Foundation. The grant is intended to help cover costs for 60 students in Waterbury and Torrington who attend ASAP!'s two-week summer camp in July 2020.

ASAP! in Washington has received a $3,000 grant from the American Savings Foundation.

The American Savings Foundation based in Connecticut is dedicated to strengthening the community by supporting education, human services, and the arts, with a special emphasis on the needs of children, youth and families, through grants to community organizations and college scholarships.

The grant is intended to help cover costs for 60 students in Waterbury and Torrington who attend ASAP!’s two-week summer camp in July.

However, given the uncertainty many programs are currently facing because of COVID-19, the foundation has made the grant unrestricted so that funds can be used where ASAP! has the greatest need.

ASAP! is planning its summer program scheduled to begin July 27 and is hopeful to use the funds as originally planned.

ASAP! is a social profit educational arts organization that reaches 9,000-plus participants a year.

ASAP! will provide nearly $40,000 in financial aid to families in need this year.

For more information or to register for Summer Camp please visit www.asapct.org .