Foundation gifts $100,000 to 3 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa-based nonprofit announced Thursday it’s gifting $100,000 to each of the three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Justice for Greenwood Foundation announced the gifts for Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Fletcher. The three centenarians have been a focal point of much of the activities over the last week commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the attack by a white mob on the thriving Black district. All three also are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the City of Tulsa and other defendants seeking reparations for the destruction and lost wealth of its residents and their descendants.