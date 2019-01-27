Foundation awards Kent library grant

The Kent Library Association has announced it has received a $10,000 grant from the Khurshed Bhumgara Fund, a fund of the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, Inc.

The funds will support the cost of a consultant to help plan and lead a campaign to substantially build its endowment.

“We are so grateful to the Khurshed Bhumgara Fund and the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, Inc.,” said Library Director Sarah Marshall. “Their support will help us as explore better ways to fund our Library.”

The library is a non-profit organization run by the Kent Library Association and receives only 30 percent of its operating budget from the town for the operating budget. That leaves 70% that must be raised through fundraising. The Library is fortunate to have successful fundraisers like the book sale and car raffle, but is always looking for new, less volunteer-intensive, revenue streams.