Forum planned on troubled Connecticut Port Authority

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers are hoping to learn more about the finances and management practices at the Connecticut Port Authority, which has come under scrutiny after paying a former board chairwoman's daughter $3,000 for office art.

The Transportation Committee has scheduled a forum Tuesday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to discuss operations at the quasi-public agency, which is responsible for marketing Connecticut's ports.

Representatives from Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's administration, the Connecticut Port Authority and state auditors are scheduled to make remarks.

Lamont has called for an independent audit of the authority and recommendations for making the organization more accountable.

Besides the artwork, concerns have been raised about other spending practices. The Day of New London reports that a citizen complaint has been filed with the U.S. Attorney's Office.