Fort Wayne, Evansville airports win grants for projects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The main airports in Fort Wayne and Evansville are receiving $18 million in federal grants toward improvement projects.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young's office says a $9.2 million grant to Fort Wayne International Airport will be spent on an apron improvement project that's aimed at better operations and safety. The federal money will help expedite completion of the work.

A grant of $8.9 million to Evansville Regional Airport will go toward improvements to its ramp infrastructure and the airfield drainage system. A reconstruction project is designed to prevent flooding and sinkhole development.

The grants come from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

Young says the grants will help ensure the two airports continue to boost economic development in their regions.