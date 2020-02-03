Fort Wayne Airport now has room for moms to nurse children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne International Airport now has a private, secure room for breastfeeding mothers to nurse and pump while traveling.

The airport and Fort Wayne's Dupont Hospital have collaborated on the nursing pod that provides mothers with special accommodations to feed or pump. WANE-TV reports it also has a diaper-changing station and enough space for siblings to be with mom.

The nursing pod is located on the second floor of the secure side of the terminal building near a children’s play area.

Lutheran Health Network, which includes Dupont Hospital, says a lack of breastfeeding support and education can have a significant effect on a woman’s nursing success. It says mothers often struggle to find a comfortable place to do it.