SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 20-year-old soldier from Tennessee who went missing from New York state's Fort Drum was found dead, officials said Sunday, adding that an investigation has been launched.

Hayden Harris, of Guys, Tennessee, was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown for a vehicle transaction, according to an Army statement. The Army asked for help from the public, and police agencies in several states joined the search effort.