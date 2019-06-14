Fort Campbell celebrates Army's 244th birthday

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Soldiers and others at Fort Campbell have marked the Army's 244th birthday with a celebration at the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Celebrating Thursday were leaders of the 101st Airborne Division, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell, tenant units and civilian guests.

The post said the ceremony followed tradition, with the senior commander joined by the oldest and youngest soldiers in the division to cut a cake.

After 101st Airborne deputy commander Col. Clair Gill, Lt. Col. John McDonough of Blanchfield received the second piece of cake. McDonough, who was born in 1957, spent years in the Navy and joined the Army in 2010. The post said he passed his slice of cake to Pvt. Justin Davila, who was born in 2001 and joined the Army last year.