LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher convicted of producing child pornography and cyberstalking the student he victimized has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison, officials said.

U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Charles Evans Hall Jr. on Tuesday to 370 months in federal prison, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in London said. A jury convicted the former Letcher County Middle School teacher in October after a three-day trial.