Former state lawmaker withdraws from Hawaii governor's race

HONOLULU (AP) — Former state Sen. Clayton Hee says he's abandoning his campaign for governor.

Hee said in a statement Monday he can't outspend the other two candidates for the Democratic nomination. Hee says he believes both Gov. David Ige and U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa will spend millions of dollars before the Aug. 11 primary election.

Hee says he can't match the "huge sums of money" his opponents are prepared to spend as well as the political action committees that have formed on their behalf.

Hee announced his candidacy in February, saying tax dollars should pay for health care, affordable housing and universal preschool instead of projects like Honolulu's planned rail line.

House Minority Leader Rep. Andria Tupola and former state lawmaker John Carroll are campaigning for the Republican nomination.