Former sheriff's deputy alleges age discrimination in firing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Crawford County deputy alleges in a lawsuit she was fired after the sheriff told her she was too old and too feeble to do the job.

Mary Mays spent more than 20 years at the sheriff's office before she was fired last fall after failing a firearms test. The lawsuit alleges younger deputies were allowed to retake it if they didn't pass.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun says the lawsuit accuses the county of age discrimination. She was 59 at the time she was fired.

County officials declined to comment.

The lawsuit names the as defendants the Board of Crawford County Commissioners.

___

Information from: The (Pittsburg, Kan.) Morning Sun, http://www.morningsun.net