Former school employee alleges discrimination in lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jefferson City school district employee alleges in a lawsuit that she was discriminated against because of her medical condition.

KRCG-TV reports that physical therapist's assistant Denise Rackers filed the lawsuit last week. It says she took intermittent time off after being diagnosed in April 2017 with dysautonomia, which causes the system that controls essential functions like heart rate and digestion to malfunction.

Rackers says she was harassed and told she would need to change her work schedule if she missed more work, which would cause her to loose pay and benefits. The lawsuit says she was forced to resign last May.

The district said in a statement that its top priority is to "protect the learning environment" of students and that it intends to "aggressively defend" itself.

