Former prosecutor faces bribery, extortion, fraud charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida is facing multiple federal charges related to allegations of bribery, extortion and fraud, officials announced Friday.
Jeffrey Siegmeister, 52, of Live Oak, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and charged with conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for unlawful activity, conspiracy to commit extortion aiding and abetting extortion, conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, wire fraud and filing false tax returns, according to court records.