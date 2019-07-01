Former probation officials sue federal judge over scandal

BOSTON (AP) — Two former Massachusetts Probation Department officials have filed a $2.85 million lawsuit against a retired federal judge they say targeted them in a corruption scandal.

The Boston Globe reports that former probation commissioner John O'Brien and top deputy, Elizabeth Tavares, sued Robert Mulligan on Friday.

The suit claims Mulligan's vendetta against O'Brien motivated him to cooperate with the Boston Globe on its series about political patronage in the probation department and to later initiate an independent investigation with the state Supreme Judicial Court.

O'Brien and Tavares were convicted in 2014, but an appeals court overturned the convictions.

Their attorney says they were singled out even though patronage is widespread within the state government.

The Globe couldn't reach Mulligan for comment Sunday. No attorney was listed for Mulligan in court documents.

