KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri police chief who attacked a man who had tried to drown his infant daughter was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation.

A federal judge sentenced Greg Hallgrimson, 52, who pleaded guilty in August to violating the civil rights of Jonathon Zicarelli after he walked into the Greenwood Police Department in December 2018 and said he had just drowned his daughter in a retention pond.

Hallgrimson and another officer rushed to the pond and pulled the unconscious child out of the water. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was treated for severe hypothermia.

A former attorney for Zicarelli, Susan Dill, previously told The Kansas City Star that a video showed Hallgrimson grabbing Zicarelli by the throat, throwing him to the floor and punching him in the face after the officers returned to the station.

Hallgrimson was placed on administrative leave shortly after he was accused of assault and he resigned in May 2019. Greenwood is about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Hallgrimson’s attorney, Robin Fowler, had asked that he be sentenced to one year of probation, noting Hallgrimson’s past career as a police officer and that the risk of further criminal activity was low.

Zicarelli, 31, pleaded guilty in August to felony child abuse and was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

Zicarelli told investigators he tried to kill his daughter because he wanted to make things easier for his wife and because he was stressed by the holidays and by trying to provide for his family.