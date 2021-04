ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer for a former state lawmaker and Georgia Board of Regents member says his client has been ordered to pay nearly $10.8 million after being accused of running what authorities called a Ponzi scheme.

Dean Alford of Conyers resolved the matter through a negotiated settlement, his lawyer, Walter Jospin, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Thrash signed the order last week.