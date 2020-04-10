Former first selectman remembered for ‘leadership skills’

The town of Washington is grieving the loss of a beloved resident.

Former first selectman and lifelong Washington resident Mark Lyon died March 31 at home after a battle with cancer.

“His commitment to the town just couldn’t be matched,” said First Selectman Jim Brinton, who knew Lyon for 30 years. “The only thing that would have surpassed that commitment was his commitment to his family.”

Lyon is survived by his wife, Lillian, three children and several grandchildren.

Lyon served as first selectman for 12 years and, prior to that, served on the board of selectmen from 2005-07, and was a member of the board of finance as an alternate and full member from 2002-05.

In addition, he was a 40-year member of the Washington Volunteer Fire Department and had been a past chief.

Lyon, a Republican, was in the middle of his fifth term when he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016.

“He was a terrific guy,” Brinton remembered.

Sheila Anson, Washington town clerk, described her classmate and former colleague at town hall as a well-rounded man who exhibited “strong leadership.”

“Having known him as a friend for so many years, and then finally working with him in the relationship of town government, I was not surprised by his leadership skills,” Anson said.

“He was a smart man and had a lot of common sense,” she related. “To see him with all different things — not just in business — but how he handled the October storm that created power outages, and then the explosion at town hall, he managed it all with such calm and poise as he did flipping a burger at a softball tournament or wearing his Fourth of July attire at the road race.”

“He had a calm leadership, calm spirit,” she summed up.

A day after Lyon’s death, flowers and messages of love appeared on the lawn of Salem Covenant Church.

The memorial was suggested by the church’s pastor, the Rev. Linda Williams, as a way to pay tribute to a man who had a deep affection for the community.

Attendance at a funeral isn’t possible now, given the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put on gatherings of groups of people. Williams said she thought the memorial would be a nice way for the community to grieve together.

“He was highly respected among many people,” said Williams, who serves as chaplain for the fire department and had known Lyon since she moved to town seven years ago.

“He had a great combination of skills and got along with people with different views,” the pastor said. “He was so pragmatic. Everyone had a voice.”

“He was really loved by many,” Williams summed up.

Lyon was a member of the First Congregational Church of Washington.

“In typical Mark fashion, he was a do-er— he was very involved with our Men's Breakfasts when we had those, and he consistently helped out at our two big events, the Green Fair and the Harvest Dinner,” said Rev. Robyn Gray, Ph.D., pastor of the First Congregational Church of Washington.

“At the Green Fair, he flipped burgers par excellence, always showing up in his signature Hawaiian shirt,” the pastor described.

“And like he did in every area of his life, when he saw something he thought was lacking, he changed it,” she said. “He introduced breakfast sandwiches on the grill to the Green Fair, which we've served ever since and are still quite popular.”

Lyon was known for his unique attire that included mismatched plaid and stripes, according to Anson.

His waxed handlebar moustache also set him apart.

Anson recalled Lyon’s attachment to Hawaiian shirts, which he especially wore while getting cancer treatment.

On one of his last days of treatment, staff at town hall donned floral or Hawaiian shirts to show their support for him.

His colleagues at town hall also remember him for his lunches, which often included leftovers from the night before.

“He loved his food,” Anson said, sharing a story about Lyon once earning the Betty Crocker Award during his senior year in high school.